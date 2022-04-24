"He ain't taking lightly"- Wrestling legend suspects WWE Chairman Vince McMahon's role in funding anti-AEW bots

Wrestling legend Konnan recently alleged that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has been orchestrating AEW trolls online.

A few weeks ago, Tony Khan caused a stir in the wrestling world when he, via an independent study, revealed that the anti-AEW community is counterfeit. The company's head honcho asserted that an unidentified party is funding an army of bots to spread negativity about AEW.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan stated that he believes there could be some truth to Mr. Khan's revelations, as the latter wouldn't want to risk his reputation with a controversial statement.

The WCW veteran added that WWE could be the mastermind behind financing anti-bots online:

"When I read that, this is exactly what I thought," said Konnan. "Obviously, in anything I read from anybody, I always think, okay, is this true? First of all. If it isn't true, I don't think Tony would put himself in a position to be discovered and ridiculed for the rest of his career. That's number one. Number two, I thought, when he said it, WWE was behind it," said Konnan. "They're ruthless. They're aggressive. They don't give a sh*t, and that makes them WWE, and they shouldn't have to apologize. Hey, you're the enemy. Guess what, dude? You're my f*cking target." [3:50-4:24]

Konnan further cited Vince McMahon taking over the reins of NXT as an example of why the WWE Chairman could be determined to edge out Khan's promotion and avoid formidable competition:

"Vince has shown throughout the years that he's gonna come after you. You ain't dealing with, you know, some johnny-come-lately. You're dealing with most aggressive ruthless out there, Vince McMahon. He ain't taking lightly bro. He just took NXT away from his son-in-law because he couldn't compete with AEW or so it seems," Konnan added. [4:28-4:50]

Tony Khan recently announced a joint pay-per-view for AEW and NJPW

Following rampant speculation throughout the week, Tony Khan announced a joint pay-per-view called AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door on Dynamite.

The supershow between the two promotions will go down on June 26th, and it will emanate from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Dave Meltzer recently reported that Tony Khan and Takami Ohbari (NJPW President) are likely to book a cross-promotional match card, meaning the top stars of these promotions could collide with each another.

