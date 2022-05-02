"He does look older now" – Konnan believes former WWE Superstar is lost in the shuffle in AEW

WCW legend Konnan is pessimistic about Keith Lee's future as a top star in AEW.

The Limitless One's booking has become the subject of discussion since he joined the overstacked AEW roster in February this year.

After failing to win The Face of the Revolution Ladder Match in March, Lee's only major feud occurred against Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs. Soon after, Swerve Strickland entered the mix, allying with the former NXT Champion to fight Team Taz.

On the April 13 episode of AEW Dynamite, Starks & Hobbs caused an upset when they defeated Lee and Strickland in a grueling tag team match. It marked Lee's first loss in the tag team division, barring his defeat in the ladder match.

Speaking on the Keepin It 100 podcast, Konnan asserted that Lee's just another talent lost in the shuffle.

Interestingly, the WCW legend feels the 37-year-old has come off as "too heavy" and looks more "older":

"When Keith Lee debuted, the first thing me and Disco Inferno said was, this guy is just going to be another guy, you know, stand in line, you know, hurry up and wait. You know, they got too much talent, bro, and he gets lost. He doesn't stick out. And you're right. He got too heavy. He does look older now that you say it," Konnan said. (0:43)

Konnan also revealed that he worked with Lee almost six years ago. Turning the clock back to their time, the veteran added that the AEW star used to be more agile than he is now:

"I worked with him six years ago, you know? And he's probably had a lot of wear and tear from traveling on the indies and doing a lot of crazy sh*t because he was wrestling kind of luchador on the indies (..) He was ridiculously agile. I was like, holy sh*t. He was really over. But I don't know what happened." (1:32)

You can check out the entire clip below:

What's next for Keith Lee in AEW?

In last week's episode of AEW Rampage, Keith Lee defeated Colten Gunn in a short yet entertaining match.

Another victory meant the former NXT Champion's winning record accumulated to 6-0 in the singles division. Meanwhile, Strickland came up short against Darby Allin in the qualifying match for the Owen Hart Tournament.

The bout saw a slight distraction from Ricky Starks, signaling that Team Taz's rivalry with Strickland is far from over.

Backstage, Strickland affirmed he could ask for Lee's help to seek revenge from Starks & Hobbs.

With Double or Nothing 2022 right around the corner, it'd be interesting to see whether the long-running saga between the two teams culminates on the big stage.

