Konnan wants AEW star to align with his "hot" girlfriend, says it could get help them get heat like Dominik Mysterio

Current AEW star who recently turned heel should join forces with another female star in order to garner more heat like Dominik Mysterio, according to former WCW veteran.

At the Forbidden Door PPV, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry surprised everyone by turning his back on his friend Hook and officially turning heel. However, a few weeks later, he adopted a brand new character by killing off "Jungle Boy" and also adapted a classical song by Beethoven as his entrance theme.

Later, Jack Perry went on to win the FTW championship from Hook as well in a hellish way. Although the transformation of Perry from a lovable babyface with fans singing along to his song to a serious dark version has been decent, there is still a thing missing in his character, according to a former WCW veteran.

Speaking on the recent episode of Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL, Konnan shed light on the heel turn of Jack Perry, also suggesting what AEW should do to make him Generate more heat like Dominik Mysterio in WWE.

"I have no clue why he (Jack Perry) is not coming out with his girlfriend (Anna Jay) because she is hot and they could do one of two things, they could do Elizabeth, Macho Man we treat her bad and he gets sick and she gets sympathy or they could do like Tay and Sammy [Guevara] you hate them so much you wanna slap both of them like Dom." (7:06-7:27)

How can AEW create its own Dominik Mysterio?

Dirty Dominik Mysterio is currently one of the biggest heels in the realm of pro wrestling, and he gets booed out of the building wherever he goes. Furthermore, a major factor in Dom getting such a reaction is Rhea Ripley. The chemistry between Dom-Dom and his Mami is something people love to hate.

On the other hand, the Jacksonville-based promotion perhaps recently attempted to create its own Dirty Dom by turning Jack Perry heel and putting the FTW title on him. However, something definitely seems to be missing, as he is not getting the desired reaction from the audience.

Maybe aligning him with his girlfriend, Anna Jay, as Konnan suggested, could be a great idea. Henceforth, only time will tell what creatives have in mind for Perry in his later career.