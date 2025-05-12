Konosuke Takeshita's huge championship match outside AEW announced

Konosuke Takeshita continues to take AEW and NJPW by storm. The 29-year-old Japanese grappler has had two major title reigns in recent months and continues to dominate with The Don Callis Family. Now, Takeshita is set for a significant championship rematch outside of Tony Khan's companies.

Ad

The Alpha of The Don Callis Family was dethroned by Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution, ending his first International Championship reign at 148 days. Takeshita still holds NJPW's NEVER Openweight Championship after defeating Shingo Takagi in a Winner Takes All match at Wrestle Kingdom 19, before he dropped the International title to Omega.

New Japan has announced Takeshita's next title defense for NJPW Dominion on Sunday, June 15, at Osaka-jō Hall in Osaka, Japan. He will face Oleg Boltin in a rematch from The New Beginning in Osaka on February 11, which saw Takeshita retain. Boltin previously defeated Takeshita in the G1 Climax last August.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Takeshita last retained the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Resurgence PPV on May 9. He defeated El Phantasmo. His last AEW bout came on Saturday's Collision, where he and Josh Alexander defeated The Dark Order.

Konosuke Takeshita set for AEW Dynamite: Beach Break

All Elite Wrestling will present its 2025 Beach Break edition of Dynamite this Wednesday from the NOW Arena near Chicago. Below is the updated lineup:

Ad

Bobby Lashley gives his answer to MJF Ricochet vs. Zach Gowen Will Ospreay and Adam Page vs. Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita Women's World Championship Eliminator Four-Way: Toni Storm vs. Skye Blue vs. TBA vs. TBA World Championship Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Samoa Joe

Expand Tweet

The Beach Break Collision will also be taped on Wednesday night after Dynamite, to air on Saturday in the normal TNT timeslot. Anna Jay vs. Megan Bayne is set for the show, along with a tribute to Steve "Mongo" McMichael with Ric Flair and Mongo's family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More