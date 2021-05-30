Kota Ibushi sends a mysterious message to his former tag team partner

Kota Ibushi has sent a message to his former tag team partner Kenny Omega hours before the latter's title defense at AEW Double or Nothing. Taking to Twitter, Ibushi wrote that the ones who are at risk of going too far are the ones who could find out how far Ibushi and Omega could go.

During their time together in Japan, Ibushi and Omega were in a tag team called The Golden Lovers. Before the inception of All Elite Wrestling, the duo reunited in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and Ibushi also accompanied Omega to the ring during his historic IWGP Heavyweight Championship win.

Taking to Twitter, here's what Kota Ibushi sent out in response to a tweet from the reigning AEW World Champion:

That may be true, but remember…



Only those who risk going too far can possibly find out how far me and you can go. https://t.co/nay5JkRurH — 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) May 30, 2021

During their time together as a tag team, Ibushi and Omega put together some of the best matches in DDT and NJPW. The Golden Lovers' match against The Young Bucks from a few years ago remains as one of the greatest tag team matches of the modern generation.

Since the beginning of the "Forbidden Door" era, fans have been patiently waiting for Omega and Ibushi to cross paths once again. The two men have sent mysterious tweets at each other in recent months. They haven't reunited or faced off against each other since NJPW agreed to a working relationship with AEW.

What's next for Kota Ibushi and Kenny Omega, respectively?

Kenny Omega in AEW

Kota Ibushi is currently engaged in a feud against Jeff Cobb in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. After he recently lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to Will Ospreay, "The Golden Star" was attacked by Ospreay's fellow United Empire stablemate, Cobb. The two men are set for a match at this year's Dominion event, where Ibushi will aim to get some revenge.

Meanwhile, Kenny Omega will be defending the AEW World Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Orange Cassidy and PAC at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. A triple world champion at the moment, Omega will hope to retain his title and then focus on defending the IMPACT World Championship and AAA Mega Championship.

What do you think about Kota Ibushi's tweet? Sound off in the comments below.

