"It sucks" – Kris Statlander opens up about multiple AEW contracts not being renewed

Kris Statlander gave her two cents on the recent non-renewal of contracts for some AEW stars like Joey Janela, Marko Stunt, and Jack Evans.

Janela, Stunt, and Evans were among the initial signees of the upstart company in 2019. Evans' contract expired on April 30 as AEW decided not to extend it, while Stunt's deal ended in May due to budget cuts and a large roster.

Janela initially wanted a contract extension in February, but a lack of communication derailed it, and he let his 2019 deal expire last May as well. Recently, Dark Order's Stu Grayson was let go as well.

During her appearance on K & S WrestleFest virtual signing, Statlander said contract non-renewals are part of the business. She added wrestlers should learn how to make the most out of these unfortunate situations:

"My thoughts on this situation [AEW talents’ contracts not being renewed] is that, you know, life happens. Sometimes, that’s just the way wrestling is. Nobody’s guaranteed a job forever in wrestling or in any position really. It sucks, but you have to learn to not dwell on situations that you don’t have control over and you just make the most of what you can do and keep moving forward." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Last night, The Galaxy's Greatest Alien returned to Rampage as Hikaru Shida's replacement opponent for Red Velvet. It'll be for the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament quarterfinals.

Kris Statlander wants to team up with Hikaru Shida or Anna Jay

During the same virtual signing event, Kris Statlander says that she wants to team up with Hikaru Shida or Anna Jay if AEW establishes the women's tag team titles:

"I don’t know [who I would pick as my partner if AEW had women’s tag titles]. You know, [Hikaru] Shida and I tagged a lot back in the day. So it’d be fun to bring that back up again. Tag with Anna [Jay]? I would do that again. We had fun." (H/T: Post Wrestling)

Statlander had prior experience with Shida and Jay as tag team partners. However, it'll be interesting to see who she permanently partners with should the tag team titles be created.

