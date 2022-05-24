"I wish I could say that he was an inspiration for me"- AEW's Kris Statlander opens up on Owen Hart Tournament 

AEW's Kris Statlander has voiced her honest thoughts on legendary wrestler Owen Hart, explaining that he wasn't familiar with his work until recently.

Despite being a semi-finalist in the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament, Kris Statlander is not among the many modern wrestlers who grew up idolizing Owen Hart. That’s because Statlander wasn’t much of a wrestling fan in her childhood and didn’t learn about prominent wrestling names until 2016.

In a recent interview with Steel Chair magazine, Kris shed light on her youth and why she was unfamiliar with Owen Hart:

“I actually did not watch wrestling at all growing up, so I didn’t learn anything about anybody until I started training actually in 2016, so it was well past everything. I wish I could say that he was an inspiration for me but I wasn’t around I didn’t know of his work until more recently."

The 26-year-old continued on what it means for her to be a semi-finalist in the tournament and how she plans to honor Owen Hart's legacy:

"It makes me want to d I’m given an opportunity to really honor someone’s legacy who truly was one of the greatest. Even though I may not know much about it, I still know a huge opportunity when I am presented with one and I will be going up with my 100 percent all-business, just going full-forward, trying to do the best that I can and really wrestle for the Hart family.”

Kris Statlander on being a last-minute substitute for Hikaru Shida

Kris Statlander replaced Hikaru Shida, who was originally set to face Red Velvet in the quarterfinals of the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. It was announced that Shida had suffered an unfortunate injury owing to which she was unable to return to The States in time for the remainder of the tournament.

Statlander filled in for the vacant spot and defeated Red Velvet with a roll-up to advance to the semi-finals. Speaking to Steel Chair Magazine, she revealed her situation and described what it's like to substitute for Shida:

"It is a weird situation for me because I didn’t expect it. I didn’t know this was happening until basically it was announced. I adore Shida, I hope to make her proud by taking her spot because I do appreciate and respect her very much. Going into a match with a former friend in Red Velvet, you know, I think it’s only fair that we just have to have a match as what is expected of us."

🔥Phoenix🔥 @AmyNemmity



Moves

Charisma

Presence

Chemistry



They've been great for a LONG time. But what they gave there was something special. They put everyone on notice. Caught up on #AEWRampage . Absolutely WILD how much Red Velvet and Kris Statlander have both leveled up in the ring.MovesCharismaPresenceChemistryThey've been great for a LONG time. But what they gave there was something special. They put everyone on notice. Caught up on #AEWRampage. Absolutely WILD how much Red Velvet and Kris Statlander have both leveled up in the ring.Moves 🔥Charisma 🔥Presence 🔥Chemistry 🔥They've been great for a LONG time. But what they gave there was something special. They put everyone on notice. 🔥

Statlander is all set to lock horns with Ruby Soho on May 27th episode of AEW Rampage. The winner will advance to the tournament finals at the upcoming "Double or Nothing" pay-per-view on May 29th.

Please credit Steel Chair magazine and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Statlander defeat Ruby Soho to make it to the finals? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell