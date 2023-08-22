Kris Statlander makes a bold claim about her squatting segment with Renee Paquette

AEW TBS Champion Kris Statlander has opened up about a recent promo that caught many people's attention due to how different it was.

During the August 4 edition of AEW Rampage, Statlander was being interviewed by Renee Paquette ahead of her title match with Mercedes Martinez on Collision that took place the next day. However, it wasn't your typical interview as Paquette was on The Galaxy's Greatest Alien's shoulders while the champion did squats as she answered questions.

This segment certainly caught people's attention, and during an interview with Alicia Atout, Kris Statlander revealed that the idea came from simply trying to do something different.

"Obviously, I asked Renee, I said, 'Hey, what do you think about this?' and she was like, 'Alright, let's do it.' That was our second take of that promo. We just had to make sure... so I was very tired. I was very, very tired during that second take, but somehow I got through it, and the people went nuts over it. Everyone loved it. I was like, 'Alright, I guess I just have to squat everyone that's interviewing me from now on,'" said Statlander. [H/T Fightful]

When asked how she managed to keep a straight face due to how weird it was being interviewed by someone who was on her shoulders, Kris claimed that she didn't really know but did channel the likes of Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan due to the segments 'larger than life' absurdity.

"I don't know. Everyone knows that I did not grow up watching wrestling," she said. "I don't have a great wrestling historian-type brain, but I know that the people that were helping film it and helped me find out what to say with it, they were like, 'That was a very '80s-style wrestling promo.' It was one of their favorite promos."

The current TBS Champion continued:

"That's why it felt like easy to do, because it's like, all those big crazy characters that you've seen, like Randy Savage and Hogan promos, and stuff like that. It felt like I was almost just doing that. I was like, 'Why haven't I been doing this the whole time? This is so much easier.' I guess I just channeled wrestling history that day, I don't know. Sometimes you just go with it. It just worked so well." [H/T Fightful]

Kris Statlander has already had a very successful reign as the AEW TBS Champion

After ending Jade Cargill's reign as TBS Champion and her 60-match undefeated streak, Kris Statlander has enjoyed quite the run as champion so far.

Since her win over Cargill at AEW Double or Nothing in May, Kris has successfully defended her championship eight times against seven different opponents.

Statlander has already defeated Taya Valkyrie, Anna Jay, and the Mercedes above Martinez, and with both All In and All Out around the corner, the next few weeks will be interesting to see who steps up to the plate.

Have you enjoyed Kris Statlander's reign as the AEW TBS Champion? Let us know in the comments section down below!

