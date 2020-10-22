Kris Statlander reveals what she really thinks about AEW fans

Kris Statlander is known for having one of the oddest gimmicks in the world of wrestling and has been a feature of AEW over the last few months. Although Statlander has not featured on AEW much recently, her appearances have been something to behold.

During her appearance on The Wrestling Inc Daily Podcast, Kris Statlander talked about the fan reaction she had received in AEW.

Kris Statlander on being accepted by AEW fans

Kris Statlander talked about being grateful to the fan reaction that she received from people. She pointed out how fans accepted her quickly in the wrestling world and in AEW and said that it had surprised her.

"Yes, and it's always a surprise to me when people appreciate what I can do and what I'm able to do so quickly. And it's something I've experienced a lot on the independents being able to debut in so many new places and everything and do different styles of matches all the time, and that year, there were some weekends I was doing six shows or wrestling six days a week."

Kris Statlander talked about the manner in which AEW fans and wrestling fans in general had accepted her 'alien' gimmick. She said that she felt accepted in AEW and that if her gimmick evolved or changed, it would, but it was what had helped her get so far.

"And it was insane, and it still just takes me back when people are just so amazed and just love me right away because I don't feel like I'm doing anything special sometimes. I feel like it's just me going out there just being myself and just trying my hardest. So it's always so weird to me when people are just over the moon about me as a wrestler, and then there's also the fans that are just like, 'oh, the alien thing is stupid,' but when I started doing the alien thing, it's the first thing that made me feel like I was really me in the ring."

"And it made me feel so much more comfortable. If the alien changes it does, if it doesn't, sorry. It helped me get to where I am today. I feel like it has not done me any disservices, doing this alien stuff."

Readers can also check out AEW CBO Brandi Rhodes' interview with Sportskeeda here.