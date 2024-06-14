Kris Statlander reveals her surprising "unofficial" backstage role in AEW

Former TBS Champion Kris Statlander just revealed another "unofficial" role that she plays backstage in AEW. This comes after she recently turned heel on-screen.

Ever since her debut, it was evident that Kris Statlander was going to go far in her AEW career. This became more evident when she returned from a serious injury to win the TBS Championship from Jade Cargill. Since then, there has been no looking back for her. Recently, she also showcased her versatility by turning heel at Double or Nothing.

Aside from her dominating on-screen presence, there is another role that Statlender plays backstage in AEW. Kris revealed on the AEW Unrestricted podcast that she is unofficially part of the medical team as she helps her fellow wrestlers recover from their injuries.

“A lot of injuries are mental than they are physical. But I am at least very thankful that even though I hated having to blow out both my knees and recover from them, I’ve had quite a few people reach out to me about their knee and leg injuries. I’m just happy to be someone that’s there to kind of walk them through it and give them some advice. Just let them know that there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Because I didn’t believe that light was there for a while but I got through it, here I am."

Kris Statlander continued:

"It’s so easy to get negative and kind of just be like, ‘I’m done with wrestling’ because this is the worst feeling that I’ve ever had in the world. So it’s nice to be a mental advocate I guess. But also kind of a physical on. Because I’m unofficially a part of the medical team with helping other people rehab from their injuries in the ring. Then wanting to rehab with them and wanting to find good steps and good feedback with the medical team about, ‘Hey, this might be too much at this point’ and, ‘Hey, I think we can start progressing a little bit more.’ It’s just been nice to know that I’ve been able to help out in other ways. Besides just what’s on-screen.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Kris Statlander explains why she ended her friendship with Orange Cassidy

A lot has changed about Kris Statlander ever since she turned heel. She has now turned her back on the people she once used to call 'Best Friends.' A couple of weeks ago on Dynamite, Orange Cassidy and Trent Beretta were about to brawl in the ring when Statlander came out to separate them. She then surprised everyone by slapping Cassidy across the face.

During a backstage interview after the show, Statlander explained the reason behind her actions.

"When he lost that title, I made sure I was there to carry his bloody and sweaty body up that ramp with his chest, and his head held high because I was so proud of the work that he did, and I wanted him to be proud of it, too. But when I lost my title when I went on a streak of losing matches when everyone was turning on me, where were you, Orange? All I ever wanted, Orange, was to be your best friend. But you, you were never mine."

