Kris Statlander sends first message after shocking heel turn at AEW Double or Nothing 2024

Kris Statlander turned heel at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. She has now opened up about her actions on social media.

When Statlander arrived at AEW, she was touted as the future of the company's women's division. However, she had a few injury bumps in the road that derailed her success. But she recovered and eventually won the TBS Championship, only to lose it to Julia Hart. Since then, she has been by Willow Nightingale's side as the latter defeated Julia for the TBS Title.

At AEW Double or Nothing, Willow Nightingale faced her toughest challenger yet, Mercedes Mone. After a hard-fought battle, Mone emerged victorious. Following the match, Statlander was helping her friend to the back when she suddenly slammed her head onto the ramp, thereby cementing a heel turn. Following this incident, Statlander has taken to social media to comment on her actions from Double or Nothing.

"Me [handshake emoji] new beginnings at Double or Nothing."

Sam Roberts predicted Kris Statlander's heel turn

Statlander was in Willow Nightingale's corner throughout her title run, which is why many people didn't see her heel turn coming. However, one WWE personality accurately predicted the heel turn.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Sam Roberts predicted that Statlander would betray Nightingale after the latter's loss to Mercedes Mone.

"There are a lot of things that could happen, right? You could have Willow attack Mercedes after the match and go nuts, and Willow turns heel. You could have Kris Statlander turn on Willow after Willow loses. Right? Like Mercedes celebrates, leaves the ring with the title, Willow sits up, upset. The crowd cheers. Kris goes in to console her and then beats her down. Kris Statlander turns on Willow and then Stokely stays with Kris."

This heel turn could start a very interesting program between Statlander and Nightingale.

