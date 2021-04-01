Kris Statlander and Trent Beretta make their AEW Dynamite returns

The Arcade Anarchy match on this week's AEW Dynamite pitting Miro and Kip Sabian against Orange Cassidy and Chuck Taylor lived up to expectations and had a couple of pleasant surprises. Kris Statlander and Trent Beretta made their AEW returns during the main event match.

Statlander returned to AEW after being out for nine months after tearing her ACL in June 2020.

She took down Penelope Ford, who was trying to interfere in the match to help her husband, Kip Sabian. Statlander put Ford through a hockey table to remove her from the equation.

Later in the match, Trent Beretta showed up, with his mom driving him to the arena. A good luck kiss from his mother brought out the energy in him as he took down Miro almost single-handedly.

The match ended with Beretta taking Miro down with a spear and Chuck Taylor hitting a running powerslam on Sabian to get the pinfall.

Post-match, Statlander too joined in the celebration with Beretta, Cassidy, and Taylor to end the night.

What's next for Trent Beretta and Kris Statlander in AEW?

Despite being over with the fans, Beretta has hardly found himself competing in singles competition in AEW.

With getting one over Miro on this week's show, it wouldn't come as a surprise if both men engage in a feud over the coming months.

As for Statlander, if not for her injury, she could have won the AEW Women's Championship by now.

With the Women's division looking stronger than ever, Statlander could find herself competing for the title very soon. Hikaru Shida is looking for new competitors and the returning star could be a fresh challenge for the AEW Women's Champion.

What did you think about the Arcade Anarchy match on AEW Dynamite? Are you excited for Trent Beretta and Kris Statlander returning to AEW? Sound off the comments section below.