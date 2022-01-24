"This kid is awesome" - Kurt Angle has high hopes for WWE legend's son in AEW

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle knows what it's like to be a rookie in the wrestling business, and has firmly joined the hype train that is currently running through AEW. That train comes in the form of Hook.

The son of ECW icon Taz, Hook has become one of the most popular performers on the All Elite Wrestling roster since his in-ring debut in December 2021. Hook is currently 4-0 in All Elite Wrestling with wins over Fuego Del Sol, Bear Bronson, Aaron Solo and, most recently, Serpentico.

After witnessing Hook's path of destruction in All Elite Wrestling, the Olympic gold medalist heaped praise on the young rookie on the latest episode of "The Kurt Angle Show" podcast.

“He’s making a huge impact in wrestling right now. This kid is awesome. He’s going to be a big star, he definitely is. I hear he’s got one of the top selling t-shirts for Pro Wrestling Tees which is unbelievable. Kid only had four matches in AEW and he’s already a sensation,” Angle said (H/T Wrestling Inc).

Angle is no stranger to Hook's offense, as the handsome devil's dad Taz made his WWF debut against Kurt Angle at the Royal Rumble in 2000.

Hook's first feud in AEW looks to be with QT Marshall

Hook's matches in AEW started off as somewhat of a novelty, and now it seems the young star has rubbed a member of the locker room the wrong way.

Since defeating Aaron Solo, QT Marshall has been on Hook's case for being an unsafe worker and having no respect for anybody in AEW. On two separate occasions now, Hook has suplexed Marshall into oblivion to the excitement and joy of fans in attendance and at home.

With Marshall's knowledge and experience in the wrestling business, Hook will learn a lot from his first real rivalry in All Elite Wrestling. Unfortunately for Marshall, it doesn't look like Hook's attitude will change any time soon.

