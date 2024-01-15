Kurt Angle reminisces about working with an old rival from TNA now in AEW: "He was such a great chain wrestler"

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle was in TNA Wrestling for around a decade. Reminiscing his old days from the promotion, he recently discussed working with old rival Nigel McGuinness, who currently works under the AEW banner as a commentator.

The Wrestling Machine served TNA from 2006 to 2016. During his stint in the promotion, he came across McGuinness, who went by the name Desmond Wolfe. At the time, the AEW commentator, who retired as a wrestler in 2011, was a heel who went up against a babyface Angle.

The two superstars had quite a few matches in the promotion. Remembering the moments he shared inside the ring with his old on-screen rival, Kurt Angle opened up about having a great time with him during a recent episode of The Kurt Angle Show.

"I loved working with him. He was so good technically, actually too good. He was such a great chain wrestler, what he forgot is some psychology. I'll give you an example. He was a heel, I was wrestling him as a baby face, and he would be chain wrestling me. We would go back and forth, and he would put me in something and put a lock on it so I couldn't reverse it," Angle said.

Kurt Angle also disclosed that though Nigel McGuinness was exceptionally good when it came to wrestling, he had a little problem remembering how to go about the match. He would often forget that he was a heel and supposed to take the beatings, not the other way around.

"I'm like, 'What are you doing Desmond? I'm the babyface. I'm supposed to out-wrestle you. You have to give me an opening.' And he wasn't quite understanding it, but after a while, he started picking it up. He was like, 'Oh okay, I got you. I'm the one that needs to be out-wrestled. You need to be the better technician because you're the baby face.' I said, 'Exactly,”' he added. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Kurt Angle and Nigel McGuinness' rivalry in TNA

Kurt Angle began feuding with the AEW commentator when the latter attacked him during an edition of Impact in October 2009. The two stepped inside the ring multiple times against each other, with both of them scoring wins over one another on different occasions.

Their months-long rivalry came to an end after Angle defeated his nemesis in a Three Degrees of Pain two-out-of-three-falls match, which took place at TNA Final Resolution in 2009.

