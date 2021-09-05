"It's more of an Attitude Era attitude " - Kurt Angle reveals how AEW is different from WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle believes that AEW is catering to a more young-adult centered audience. WWE, on the other hand, targets adults and children. Angle further stated that AEW appeals to the target demographic by having an "Attitude Era attitude".

In recent weeks, AEW has pulled in tremendous ratings with commendable numbers in the target 18-49 demographic. Meanwhile, WWE is focused more on the family-oriented audience.

Speaking on the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Kurt Angle highlighted the differences between the target audiences of AEW and WWE.

"I think that the shareholders put a lot of pressure on the big man and tell him ‘keep everything PG rated. Gear it more for younger kids, that’s where the merchandise is.’ The WWE, their theory is, ‘if the kids are watching it, the parents are watching it too. And the parents are going to pay for the merchandise for the kids, and they’re going to pay to go see the events. So they do have the right theory on it, but they’re losing the young adults. The 18 to 40 years olds that WWE had during the Attitude Era, that’s more the way AEW’s direction is right now. They’re swearing on the air, they’re putting up the middle fingers. It’s more of an Attitude Era attitude." said Angle. (h/t Wrestling Inc)

The major reason for this difference is the fact that WWE programming is TV-PG. In contrast, AEW is TV-14, much like WWE was during the Attitude Era. This gives AEW more freedom with the type of content it produces.

Plus, AEW gets more leeway for its pay-per-views, a format WWE left behind when the WWE Network was introduced. AEW presents four pay-per-views a year. Tonight's pay-per-view happens to be AEW's biggest show to date.

AEW is set to present All Out tonight

AEW is set to present its second last pay-per-view of the year and the card is stacked from top to bottom. The event marks CM Punk's first match in over seven years as he takes on Darby Allin in front of his home-town crowd.

The show also features what could be Chris Jericho's final wrestling match ever. If Le Champion loses to MJF tonight he will have to retire from in-ring competition. Plus, the AEW World Championship is on the line as Christian Cage challenges Kenny Omega for the title.

