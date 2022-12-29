Kurt Angle's real-life feud with WWE Hall of Famer referenced on AEW Dynamite

The Acclaimed dropped their latest diss track on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens took multiple digs at Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

The two tag teams have been feuding for weeks. On a recent edition of Rampage, the duo of Lethal and Jarrett defeated Bowens and Billy Gunn, also known as Daddy A**.

During the diss track on Dynamite, The Acclaimed also referenced Jeff's wife Karen, who was previously married to Kurt Angle. Karen also has two children with the Olympic Gold Medalist.

"You stealing money like it's Kurt Angle's wife..." The Acclaimed rapped.

The couple filed for divorce in 2008, which was eventually finalized on October 26 of the same year.

The following year, Karen and Jeff were romantically linked, with rumors that the relationship started while the former was still married to Angle. Then-TNA President Dixie Carter later suspended Double J as he initially lied and denied the relationship. When Jarrett eventually returned to the promotion, the entire fiasco was turned into a storyline.

In 2010, Karen and Jeff announced their real-life engagement and got married on August 21 that year.

Since arriving in AEW, Double J has aligned himself with Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. The duo of Jeff Jarrett and Jay will aim to challenge for the AEW World Tag Team Championships in the near future.

Caster and Bowens won the tag titles at Grand Slam 2022 by beating former champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. Since capturing the belts, they have successfully defended it against teams like FTR and Swerve in Our Glory.

