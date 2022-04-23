"He’s not going to retire yet" - Kurt Angle gives his thoughts on former WWE U.S. Champion signing with AEW

WWE legend Kurt Angle recently shared his honest thoughts on Samoa Joe signing with AEW and ROH.

At ROH Supercard of Honor XV, Joe sent shock waves through the wrestling world when he returned to the promotion. After Jay Lethal and his on-screen manager, Sonjay Dutt, were put on notice, Tony Khan confirmed the veteran's arrival on the AEW roster.

Speaking on The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall of Famer revealed that he was happy to see Joe back inside the squared circle. Angle even asserted that he knew fans hadn't seen the last of The Samoan Submission Machine following his WWE release:

“I think it’s awesome,” Angle said. “Samoa Joe, I knew he would come back eventually. He’s not going to retire yet, this guy still has some life left in him and I’m looking forward to seeing what he has to offer to this day.”

Kurt Angle reflected on his time in TNA, now known as IMPACT Wrestling, and called his steel cage match with Samoa Joe one of his favorites:

“For TNA in particular, because I had a better cage match in WWE with Chris Benoit, but with TNA, I would say Samoa Joe was my favorite match because it was an MMA-style match.” Angle added, “Jeff’s was an immediate second.” [H/T- Wrestling Inc.]

For those unaware, Joe and Angle have fought each other numerous times and had one of the most memorable rivalries in TNA/IMPACT Wrestling history.

Samoa Joe and Kurt Angle last collided in WWE

The Olympic Gold Medalist and The Samoan Submission Machine wrote the final chapter of their iconic rivalry inside a WWE ring.

On the March 25th episode of RAW in 2019, Angle defeated Joe in a grueling singles match.

It's worth noting that the former WWE Champion handpicked Joe as one of his opponents during his farewell tour that culminated in a match against Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

While Angle is relishing his post-retirement life, The Samoan Submission Machine aims to experience a career resurgence under Tony Khan's umbrella.

