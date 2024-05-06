Kyle O'Reilly addresses 21-month AEW absence; gets emotional about 6-month-old daughter in heartbreaking recollection

The former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kyle O'Reilly opened up about his nearly two-year absence from AEW due to a career-threatening injury and his personal life.

Kyle O'Reilly made his AEW return during the Revolution PPV earlier this year after a lengthy absence. He was last seen all the way back in July 2022 before going on a hiatus due to a neck injury. Kyle had to undergo neck fusion surgery during his absence.

The former NXT star reflected on his long absence and personal life. During a recent interview with The Wrestling Classic, Kyle O'Reilly recalled how he got to spend time with his little daughter during his time away from wrestling:

"I guess this was the first time in my career, where I really had a significant amount of time off. [...] I'd been hurt many times but never been like proper injured, where I needed surgery or anything like that. It just... it was kind of a healthy break for me to just fully just shut off from wrestling. I didn't watch it for a few months, I just let myself just kinda... I don't know man it was really kind of a weird time and my daughter was six months old when I got hurt."

Kyle further added:

"So, I really look at the injury and the complications from the surgery as almost a blessing now, 'cause I got to be at home with her for those 18 months. At an early age, we got to bond so much and I would've been on the road otherwise right? I was a stay-at-home dad for 18 months or so and it was really kinda special to me to get that and to just have a little clarity and to look at wrestling a little different." [From 14:52 to 15:57]

Kyle O'Reilly is excited to be back in AEW

Following his return to AEW, Kyle O'Reilly challenged his former stablemate, Roderick Strong for the International Championship at the recent Dynasty PPV in a losing effort. O'Reilly also revealed how he now has a new outlook and is excited about being in the company:

"So now I just feel like I got a total new kinda outlook about it all and I'm so excited to be back now like now that you know I am healthy, I am back in the ring and I just feel so rejuvenated, so excited about being in this company and everything that comes along with it so yeah it's pretty cool." [From 15:58 to 16:18]

Meanwhile, Kyle O'Reilly is set to be featured on AEW Collision this Saturday from his hometown of Vancouver. It remains to be seen what Tony Khan has in store for the star.

