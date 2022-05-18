“It makes me feel alive!” - Kyle O'Reilly breaks silence ahead of upcoming match on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Kyle O'Reilly has put out a strong motivational message ahead of his upcoming match against Rey Fenix in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament.

The former NXT star advanced to the Quarter-Finals of the tournament by defeating Jungle Boy. While Fenix defeated Dante Martin to reach the next stage of the competition.

With a lot riding on this match for both men, O'Reilly took to Twitter to discuss how much the Owen Hart Cup means to him as a fellow Canadian.

"This will be my toughest test in AEW to date. Win or lose I hope to honor the legacy of #OwenHart and his family. Competing as the only Canadian in the tournament I feel the pressure... and it makes me feel alive!" said Kyle O'Reilly.

The winner of the match will advance to the Semi-Finals to face either Samoa Joe or a mystery "joker" opponent. The latter is to be revealed on the May 18th edition of AEW Dynamite.

Kyle O'Reilly will be dedicating the match to a very special person

Not only will the match against Rey Fenix be a huge moment in O'Reilly's AEW career, but it will also have significant meaning behind it. After tweeting out how much the match will mean to him, O'Reilly revealed that he will be dedicating the match to a friend of his who recently passed away.

Kyle O'Reilly @KORcombat I’m also dedicating this match to my good friend, Andrew Bull who passed away last week. He believed in this wrestling dream of mine since our basement matches in Elementary school and would get a kick out of me tweeting this. Miss you and love you buddy. I’m also dedicating this match to my good friend, Andrew Bull who passed away last week. He believed in this wrestling dream of mine since our basement matches in Elementary school and would get a kick out of me tweeting this. Miss you and love you buddy.

"I'm also dedicating this match to my good friend, Andrew Bull who passed away last week. He believed in this wrestling dream of mine since our basement matches in Elementary school and would get a kick out of me tweeting this. Miss you and love you buddy." said Kyle O'Reilly

It's safe to say that win, lose or draw, Andrew Bull would be incredibly proud of O'Reilly, and is sure to be cheering on his childhood friend from the best seat in the house.

Who do you think will win this match? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Missed out on what went down with Sasha and Naomi during RAW? Sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

Edited by Ken Norris