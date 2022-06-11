"Looking forward to another epic encounter down the road" - Former WWE Superstar breaks silence after losing to Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite

AEW star Kyle O'Reilly has taken to social media to break his silence after losing to Jon Moxley on this week's Dynamite.

The match between O'Reilly and Moxley was to determine who would move on to the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. The winner would go on to compete for the Interim AEW World Championship.

Despite winning a "Casino Battle Royale" to get to the match against Jon Moxley, Kyle O'Reilly suffered defeat to the former WWE Champion. After taking some time to reflect, O'Reilly spoke about how he felt on Twitter:

"Well at least I'm UNDEFEATED in battle royals! I'll get another crack at some @AEW gold. props to Mox for bringing the fight to KC on Wednesday, looking forward to another epic encounter down the road. #masterofthebattleroyalewithcheese" said O'Reilly.

Kyle O'Reilly @KORcombat Well at least I’m UNDEFEATED in battle royals! I’ll get another crack at some @AEW gold. props to Mox for bringing the fight to KC on Wednesday, looking forward to another epic encounter down the road. #masterofthebattleroyalewithcheese Well at least I’m UNDEFEATED in battle royals! I’ll get another crack at some @AEW gold. props to Mox for bringing the fight to KC on Wednesday, looking forward to another epic encounter down the road. #masterofthebattleroyalewithcheese

This was Kyle O'Reilly's third chance to capture gold in AEW since arriving in December 2021. He and reDRagon partner Bobby Fish unsuccessfully challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championships twice in 2022, losing to the Jurassic Express.

There are still plenty of titles floating around in the world of All Elite Wrestling for O'Reilly to get his hands on. Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW TV to find out what's next for The Violent Artist.

Who will Jon Moxley wrestle at Forbidden Door on June 26th?

AEW and NJPW fans are now firmly on the road to Forbidden Door, with Jon Moxley booking his place in the Interim AEW World Championship match. The match is slated to headline the show, but his opponent is to be determined at an upcoming NJPW event.

The former WWE Champion will have his work cut out for him regardless of who he faces. The two potential combatants are two of New Japan Pro Wrestling's biggest stars - Hiroshi Tanahashi and Hirooki Goto.

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Hirooki Goto and Hiroshi Tanahashi do battle in Osaka Jo Hall, with the winner advancing to the United Center in Chicago and



Who moves closer to the @aew Interim World Championship?



LIVE IN ENGLISH on

njpw1972.com/122638



#njdominion SUNDAYHirooki Goto and Hiroshi Tanahashi do battle in Osaka Jo Hall, with the winner advancing to the United Center in Chicago and #ForbiddenDoor Who moves closer to the @aew Interim World Championship?LIVE IN ENGLISH on @njpwworld SUNDAYHirooki Goto and Hiroshi Tanahashi do battle in Osaka Jo Hall, with the winner advancing to the United Center in Chicago and #ForbiddenDoor!Who moves closer to the @aew Interim World Championship? LIVE IN ENGLISH on @njpwworld!njpw1972.com/122638#njdominion https://t.co/rF1wc0K1DY

Tanahashi and Goto will fight for the right to face Moxley at the upcoming NJPW Dominion event on June 12th. It's worth noting that both men have interesting pasts with the AEW star.

Moxley has only ever met Tanahashi in a four-way match in NJPW which also included Will Ospreay and Juice Robinson. Neither man picked up the victory on the night.

As for Hirooki Goto, he has never lost against Jon Moxley. Goto beat the former AEW World Champion in both singles and tag team action during the 2019 G1 Climax tournament. But will the same happen on June 26th? Keep watching both AEW and NJPW to see how this all plays out!

Could Cody Rhodes rise to the level of his legendary father? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far