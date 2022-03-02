"I feel like I've become who I am because of Adam Cole" - AEW star has high praise for the former NXT Champion

Adam Cole and Kyle O'Reilly together in the same company just feels right.

Kyle O'Reilly was recently a guest on The Zaslow Show to discuss all things AEW. When the subject of his friendship with Cole came up, O'Reilly had nothing but praise for his good friend, crediting him for the wrestler he is today.

"We're pretty close and so we've always been really open with each other and [when talking about] certain life-changing decisions such as this," Kyle O'Reilly said. "We were definitely open with each other. It would definitely be in my best interest [to stay near Adam] because I've had the most success in my career with Adam Cole.''

O'Reilly went on to state the influence that Adam Cole has had on his career.

''I feel like I've become who I am because of Adam Cole and being around him and him helping bring me to that next level and me helping him come to another level as well. Like we've just sort of always been there for each other and help each other to sort of break through and man, I would definitely just go wherever the guy's going, and do what I can to stay near him."

Kyle O'Reilly admits it was weird when Adam Cole joined AEW and he was still in NXT

When Cole departed WWE NXT for All Elite Wrestling last August, Kyle O'Reilly was stuck in NXT for another several months before he could join Cole in AEW. O'Reilly described the entire situation as weird.

"Yeah, it certainly was [difficult]. It was weird, like Adam Cole, and I've basically been in the same company since 2009," Kyle O'Reilly said. "We've always been in the same company in the same locker room, whether we're fighting each other, or we're working together, like, it's all really good, kind of our careers have been linked for as long as I've known the guy. So that was a little weird. Of course, it only would be a few months until I would jump ship and join him. But yeah, it's certainly just interesting because I feel like, for the rest of our careers, I think they're sort of mirrored with one with each other and we'll always sort of be around each other in some shape or form."

Thanks to Fightful for the transcription of this podcast.

