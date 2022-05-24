"That's where Kyle O'Reilly is best suited" - AEW star provides a big update on his contract

It seems that Kyle O'Reilly is in for the long haul with AEW, having signed a multi-year contract with the promotion.

Kyle made his debut on December 22, 2021, on Dynamite's special Holiday Bash episode. Reunited with Adam Cole, he later went on to form the reDRagon with Bobby Fish again. Since then, he has been an active member of the Undisputed Elite stable led by Cole.

In a recent interview with Toddcast, Kyle opened up on his contract status. He confirmed that he had signed a five-year deal with the promotion.

"For me, in five years, I'll still be with AEW. I signed a five-year deal with them. Hopefully, by then, champion of the company or several time tag champion, just having fun and never losing that love I have for the business.... I want to be happy with what I've accomplished and satisfied. Hopefully, having kick a** matches because that's what it's about for me... That's where Kyle O'Reilly is best suited, between those ropes, just trying to have good matches with guys." (H/T: Fightful)

#TeamJD @EKCone909



The Undisputed Era is Now The Undisputed ELITE in



This is all leading to Adam Cole vs Kenny Omega feud in 2022, LONG TERM BOOKING! The ELITE vs The Undisputed ELITE! Kyle O’Reilly is ALL ELITE!The Undisputed Era is Now The Undisputed ELITE in #AEW This is all leading to Adam Cole vs Kenny Omega feud in 2022, LONG TERM BOOKING! The ELITE vs The Undisputed ELITE! #AEW Dynamite Kyle O’Reilly is ALL ELITE!The Undisputed Era is Now The Undisputed ELITE in #AEW!This is all leading to Adam Cole vs Kenny Omega feud in 2022, LONG TERM BOOKING! The ELITE vs The Undisputed ELITE! #AEWDynamite https://t.co/HbNaxio6vz

The lengthy contract opens up many opportunities for the former NXT talent. Only time will tell how O'Reilly progresses during his time in Tony Khan's Promotion.

Kyle O'Reilly has been dominant in the AEW Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament

Rey Fenix was recently eliminated from the AEW Owen Hart Men's Tournament bracket after being defeated by Kyle O'Reilly.

Last week's Dynamite saw the Undisputed Elite member go toe-to-toe with Fenix in the tournament's quarterfinals. While the latter tried to utilize his aerial ability, Kyle was able to take the fight to the ground. In the end, the former NXT talent exploited Fenix's injured elbow to make him submit.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



Another great tournament match in the books and I loved the finish. Especially with O'Reilly switching sides to focus on Fenix's previously injured arm.



#AEWDynamite Kyle O'Reilly defeats Rey Fenix via submission to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.Another great tournament match in the books and I loved the finish. Especially with O'Reilly switching sides to focus on Fenix's previously injured arm. Kyle O'Reilly defeats Rey Fenix via submission to advance in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.Another great tournament match in the books and I loved the finish. Especially with O'Reilly switching sides to focus on Fenix's previously injured arm.#AEWDynamite https://t.co/3FR08NH4am

Kyle O'Reilly will next face Samoa Joe in the semifinals of the tournament. If the former wins, he will fight his stablemate Adam Cole in the finals, which will take place at Double or Nothing 2022.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Angana Roy