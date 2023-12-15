Lacey Evans addresses the possibility of signing with AEW after WWE exit

Lacey Evans has revealed what she thinks about a potential move to AEW. The former WWE Superstar left the Stamford-based promotion in August of 2023 and has since stayed away from the ring.

Lacey has since started her own subscription service and is enjoying her time away from the ring. She was speaking in an interview with Chris Van Vliet when she expressed how a new challenge with AEW might excite her. She also revealed how she was ready just in case an opportunity arose.

“Yeah. I don’t personally know their schedule, but from phone calls I’ve been getting, it sounds like a great thing. We’ll see. We’ll see what’s down the pipeline. I still have a six pack and I’m still mean as f**k. When the phone rings or when I make that agreement or when we finish conversations, then I’ll be ready. It’s nothing personal. It’s not that I didn’t love it, I loved it. In life, you have to make decisions, you have one life to live, make sure you’re living it to your fullest and that you want to, every day. Not just one day a week, every day. That was my goal and I’m accomplishing it every day now," Lacey Evans said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

If Lacey does make her move to AEW, it could open up a lot of opportunities for her to have matches with various talents like Britt Baker and Saraya, formerly known as Paige.

Lacey Evans reveals why she has not taken up wrestling bookings since her WWE exit

Ever since Lacey Evans left WWE, she has not wrestled and, as mentioned above, has started her own subscription service.

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Evans revealed the reason why she has not accepted any wrestling bookings since her exit from the Stamford-based promotion.

“So it’s just the things that I get to do now and the difference that I get to make to me is so rewarding that I have never since August 16, so a few months [on], I have not once questioned if I’m doing the right thing, or if I’m happy or if this is my why. I wake up every day, get my coffee and I go and I try to change lives and make a difference, including in my own home with my kids and my husband. So it’s been awesome," Lacey Evans said. [H/T EWrestlingNews]

When Lacey does make her in-ring comeback, it can hopefully take off, unlike last time.

