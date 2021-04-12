Lana confirms AEW star was present at WrestleMania 37

Lana recently took to Twitter to reveal that her husband, AEW star Miro, was in attendance on Night One of WrestleMania 37.

Aside from Miro, Lana's father was also present at the Show Of Shows, and the WWE Superstar had nothing but praise for the two men.

Lana posted a picture of the AEW star with her father and put up a beautiful message for the two most important people in her life.

The WWE star praised her father for supporting all her decisions and Miro for letting her stay away from home for most of the year so she could be closer to training.

"Yesterday, I was surprised by @ToBeMiro and Dad! My father supported all my decisions to get me here, and my husband supported my decision this year to live in a hotel for 250 days, thousands of miles from home, so I could be closer to training. I’m a lucky woman. #WrestleMania," said Lana in her tweet.

At WrestleMania 37, Lana participated in the Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine the No. 1 Contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. The Ravishing One and her partner Naomi were the first team to be eliminated from the bout.

Natalya and Tamina were the eventual winners of the match.

Miro departed WWE in April 2020 and joined AEW

AEW star Miro often struggled in Vince McMahon's pro-wrestling juggernaut due to a lack of creative direction. During most of his WWE run, he was associated with Lana.

The Ravishing Russian initially served as his manager but was eventually included in other storylines as well. Before his WWE departure, Miro was involved in a highly criticized angle featuring him, Lana, and current WWE Champion, Bobby Lashley.

Since joining AEW, Miro has regained momentum and is on course to have a breakout moment in 2021. He performed in the critically acclaimed Arcade Anarchy match on AEW Dynamite a couple of weeks ago. Despite losing the match, Miro's stock in the company seems to be on the rise.

What do you think about Miro's AEW career so far? Do you think we'll ever see Miro and Lana reuniting in the ring again? Do let us know in the comments section below.