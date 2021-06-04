Lana congratulates Miro on becoming AEW TNT Champion, Bulgarian star responds

There was another round of WWE releases this week, with Lana being one of the superstars who was let go by the company.

Since her husband Miro (FKA Rusev) joined AEW, Lana has made it clear that WWE didn't want her mentioning him on social media anymore. Now since she is no longer under contract, that isn't a concern anymore.

Lana recently took to Twitter to congratulate her husband Miro on becoming the new AEW TNT Champion a few weeks ago.

"I'd like to choose today, for no reason, to congratulate my husband @ToBeMiro on becoming AEW TNT Champion," Lana tweeted.

Miro responds to Lana in a hilarious fashion

The AEW TNT Champion responded to Lana a couple of hours later with a tweet in typical Miro fashion. The Bulgarian star suggested that it was a little weird that his wife didn't even mention his victory on social media.

"I was going to say it was a little weird you never mention it. I wear the title to bed," Miro said in a quote retweet to Lana.

Miro and Lana were the ultimate power couple in WWE. Together they both enjoyed their greatest success while with the company. With Lana no longer under contract with WWE, wrestling fans are already predicting that she could be heading to AEW in September when her 90-day non-compete clause is done.

There are a lot of free agent wrestlers on the market right now, while fans know that Tony Khan can't sign everyone. Someone with Lana's skillset could certainly add a lot of value to AEW

