Lana shares pictures with Miro and current WWE SmackDown Superstar [Photo]

CJ Perry (fka Lana) and AEW star Miro recently went on a double date with a current WWE Superstar and his wife. The superstar in question is none other than former United States Champion Sheamus.

Miro and Sheamus previously worked with one another back when the Bulgarian star was with WWE. The pair were even part of the League of Nations, a faction of superstars from different nationalities. The stable included the two of them, Alberto Del Rio, and Wade Barrett.

On social media, Perry posted a collection of pictures from her time at Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour Concert, as she went with her husband Miro. Part of the pictures posted were pictures of herself with Isabella Revilla (Sheamus' wife), and the Celtic Warrior himself.

"Living life to the fullest ! Best Night ever at the @taylorswift #tserastour #swifties."

When was Lana's last match in WWE?

Former WWE Superstar Lana spent eight years with the promotion before seemingly leaving wrestling altogether. She was known as her real-life husband Miro's (fka Rusev) manager during their time together. While she was least known for her in-ring matches, this was how she was last seen before her departure in 2021.

Lana was last seen being associated with Naomi as the two formed an unlikely tag team back in February 2021 and were one of the top women's tag teams at the time. The pair even went on to challenge Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who were the champions at the time, for the titles, but were unsuccessful.

After this, the Ravishing Russian went on to continue competing in tag team matches with Naomi until they had their last match together three months later. Two days after that match, Lana was released.

Fast forward two years after her stint with WWE and Lana is looking better than ever, as she constantly posts about her time with her husband. It is very interesting to see friendships outside work going strong despite being in different promotions.

