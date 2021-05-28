Lance Archer comments on AEW possibly introducing a major new title

AEW's Lance Archer sat down for an exclusive interview with WrestleTalk's Louis Dangoor ahead of his TNT Championship match against Miro at Double or Nothing.

The Muderhawk Monster opened up about the possibility of AEW introducing a new championship dedicated to the heavier wrestlers on the roster.

AEW has many towering giants on its payroll, and a special Super Heavyweight Championship doesn't sound like a bad idea on paper.

Lance Archer noted that AEW will kickstart its second show, AEW Rampage, in August, and the company's expanding programming will open up more creative opportunities.

Archer said that a title for the big guys would benefit wrestlers like Brian Cage, Will Hobbs, and himself. Archer concluded by joking that if AEW ever sanctions a super heavyweight title, the belt should be ironically tiny in size.

"As one of those big hosses, I'd be all game for it. You never know; obviously, the show is expanding; we get a second show starting in August called Rampage, and everything's going to be moving forward in a good way, especially if the world continues to get better and move forward. They're gonna see more chances and opportunities for big hosses like myself, Will Hobbs, Brian Cage, and all the guys I mentioned before to possibly throw down. I think it'd be a cool thing to have a Hoss Title. Make it a giant huge belt of some sort, or just jokingly make it a really tiny belt," said Lance Archer.

If they turn a deaf 👂🏻 Be so loud they can’t help but HEAR you. If they turn a blind 👁. Be so bright they can’t help but SEE you! If they go numb to your presence. Be so powerful they can’t help but FEEL you! 💥💥💥! This Sunday! @AEW #AEWDoN You will NOT deny ME!!!! pic.twitter.com/t3aeCFrRxV — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 27, 2021

Will AEW introduce another title?

AEW currently has five active title belts if you also include Brian Cage's FTW Championship on the list. Tony Khan has a deep enough roster to accommodate a new title, but could we see championships segregated according to specific weight classes in the future?

While there is nothing wrong with adding new titles to the mix, AEW's focus right now would be on building up the lineage and prestige of its existing championships.

Still, what are your thoughts on a potential AEW Super Heavyweight Championship? Let us know in the comments section below.