Lance Archer discusses ratings war between NXT and AEW

AEW Dynamite has experienced several ratings victories over WWE NXT in recent months. Most weeks, the total viewerships for both Wednesday night shows in the same time slot are reasonably closer. However, AEW Dynamite has continued to defeat WWE NXT by a wide margin in the coveted 18-49 demographic.

During a recent interview with the Busted Open podcast, AEW wrestler Lance Archer was asked about AEW's dominance in the 18-49 demographic over WWE NXT.

Lance Archer stated that while it does feel great to see such great results every week for Dynamite, AEW is very cautious about their recent ratings dominance in the Wednesday Night Wars:

"I think you have to be in this era of professional wrestling, being that we're on TV and that's what kind of drives the business right now, especially right now, because there is no live audience. That's something you have to pay attention to and luckily, the Demo God [Chris Jericho] himself keeps us all addressed to what's going on and where we're at, what we're doing, and how well we're actually doing," (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Here’s a lesson about television ratings kids. Last night @AEWrestling was NUMBER 6 in the 18-49 demo. To tv networks & advertisers it’s the ONLY number that matters and we were up 31% in that area! So once again #AEWDynamite is the REAL winner in the Wed night ratings war! pic.twitter.com/JzZU5X779t — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) July 2, 2020

Lance Archer says AEW is committed to improve despite success

Continuing to discuss Dynamite's recent ratings successes, Lance Archer was quick to point out that, despite the success, AEW is always looking at ways to improve the product and the viewership.

"Yeah, I think it's absolutely one of those things that's discussed, that's understood, and everybody's looking at ways to even improve those ratings by giving the fans new and cool things every single week. That's what keeps driving those ratings and I think that's what helped those Saturday ratings stay so strong was because you never know exactly what you're going to tune in and see.

Lance Archer suggested that the unpredictable nature of AEW Dynamite has kept viewers hooked, regardless of the night in which the program is broadcast:

"You know the AEW roster, the main people are going to be there. You know the storylines, but there's always something that's happening and you're going, 'I had no idea that's going to happen' and that's what makes AEW so damn cool."

Due to the ongoing NBA Playoffs on TNT, recent episodes of AEW Dynamite have been broadcasted on Saturday and Thursday, as opposed to their regular timeslot on a Wednesday night. However, despite the schedule change, AEW Dynamite ratings have still remained impressive.