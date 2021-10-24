Lance Archer explains what went wrong during his match on AEW Dynamite

AEW Star Lance Archer suffered a horrible crash during this week's Dynamite. Archer, in a recent tweet, confirmed he is safe and will get back in the ring soon.

The incident occurred during the first round of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament match between Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston. Archer tried to pull off a moonsault from the top of the ring on Kingston. The AEW star ended up landing on his head, which was certainly not comfortable for the fans to watch.

Archer had to take a few minutes to recover but showed great professionalism to finish the match. Kingston pinned Archer to advance to the next round.

The Murderhawk Monster then tweeted explaining what went wrong. He pointed out that it could've been worse and thanked fans for showing amazing care.

The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer @LanceHoyt Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK! Listen. We choose to do this and take our health n lives in our hands every night. I’ve done that move hundreds of times over my career. Just under rotated. Coulda been MUCH worse. Thank you to ALL at @AEW for taking AMAZING care of me and protecting me. I’ll BE BACK!

Lance Archer opens up about the serious back injury that he had back in 2017

Lance Archer had to undergo surgery due to a major back injury he suffered during his stint in Japan. Lance stated that during rehab, he researched how to not injure himself, and also thanked his surgeon.

"The only major injury was back surgery in 2017 while I was in Japan. The surgeon took care of me tremendously well. I researched more ways to not injure myself," said Lance Archer.

Fans are relieved to learn that Lance is safe after the ugly fall.

