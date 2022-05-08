AEW star Lance Archer makes his commentary debut at an MMA event

Current AEW star Lance Archer took to social media to share photos from his first commentary stint in a mixed martial arts promotion.

Aside from Archer, other current AEW stars have also provided commentary within wrestling, if not in other sports.

Ricky Starks and Chris Jericho currently appear on Rampage as commentators. Meanwhile, CM Punk commentated during the Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler match on April 27 Dynamite.

On Twitter, Archer shared a photo of himself working with Scott Groff as commentators. The Murderhawk Monster recently worked in an MMA promotion called Xtreme Knockout based in Texas.

XKO recently had an event called Fight Night Texas Live held in Arlington, Texas.

What is Lance Archer doing so far in AEW?

Switching gears from MMA to wrestling, Lance Archer's last TV match was against Wardlow on the April 27 edition of Dynamite. His manager Jake Roberts was bribed by Wardlow's nemesis, MJF, on the April 20 Dynamite.

During the match, The Murderhawk Monster hit his chokeslam and 'Blackout' maneuvers, only for a near-fall. He fell victim to Mr. Mayhem's Powerbomb Symphony, suffering four straight powerbombs.

Before that, Archer competed on April 22, squashing Serpentico to send a message to Wardlow. Also, on March 26, The Murderhawk Monster lost to Dustin Rhodes via a jackknife roll-up. He frequently appeared on Dark and Dark: Elevation shows for the rest of the year.

As of right now, Archer has no scheduled opponent on either TV or internet shows. It remains to be seen how AEW utilizes Lance Archer moving forward, especially with Roberts as his manager.

