AEW’s Lance Archer reacts to his future opponents in upcoming tournament

AEW star Lance Archer will be competing in the "A Block" bracket in the upcoming edition of the G1 Climax tournament for New Japan Pro Wrestling. Archer has taken to Twitter to react to the news of his opponents being revealed.

The tournament, which takes place every summer, is one of the most intense yet prestigious events in all of wrestling. Previous winners include Kenny Omega, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kazuchika Okada.

New Japan announced that Archer would be making a surprise appearance in this year's edition of the tournament. During NJPW's New Japan Road tour that's currently taking place, the company announced who the "Murderhawk Monster" would face.

"BIG BOI BLOCK!!!" said Lance Archer.

Archer seemed very excited to be placed in "A Block" with some of NJPW's hottest stars from both Japan and the United States. The AEW star will be mixing it up with NJPW mainstays including Kazuchika Okada, Toru Yano, and Bad Luck Fale. American stars such as Jeff Cobb, Tom Lawlor, and JONAH (formerly known as Bronson Reed).

The 32nd G1 Climax tournament will be Archer's fifth participation in the tournament. Tune in to the G1 Climax tournament when it kicks off on July 16th.

Lance Archer will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite

As the road to Forbidden Door slowly starts to wind down and the card takes its final shape, the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite will feature several AEW vs. NJPW matches to hype up the event, with Lance Archer being involved in one of them.

Archer attacked Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi at the behest of Chris Jericho at the Road Rager edition of Dynamite on June 15th. "The Murderhawk Monster" will team up with Jericho to take on Moxley and Tanahashi in tag team action.

Archer is no stranger to Tanahashi, as it was The NJPW Ace who dethroned The Murderhawk Monster in 2021 for the IWGP United States Championship. Coincidentally, it was the title that Archer won from Jon Moxley.

Forbidden Door is fast approaching and is sure to be one of the most exciting events of the entire year. What will happen on June 26th? Stay tuned to AEW TV to find out!

What happened when Stone Cold Steve Austin was asked to feud with 3 50+ year-old men? Find out here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far