Lance Archer reflects on his brutal Texas Death Match against Jon Moxley

In the upcoming AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show, Lance Archer will be competing in the biggest match of his All Elite Wrestling career so far against reigning AEW World Champion, Jon Moxley.

With the AEW World Title on the line, The Muderhawk Monster will aim to win his first-ever title belt in the promotion. In the lead-up to the highly-anticipated match, Lance Archer weighed in on his Texas Death Match with Moxley from Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Lance Archer reflects on the brutal Texas Death Match

The AEW World Title Match between Jon Moxley and challenger Lance Archer is a rematch between the pair from their collision earlier in the year. At the beginning of 2020, The Death Rider regained the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship from Lance Archer after beating him via knockout in their brutal Texas Death Match.

While speaking on The Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, Archer claimed that one certainly cannot overlook the fact that he and Moxley faced each other in the Tokyo Dome, in what was one of the biggest matches the former IWGP US Champion has ever had.

"Yeah, I mean you can't not look at the past and see what has happened before, and the fact that I actually got to step in the ring with Moxley in the Tokyo Dome at the very beginning of 2020 before everything kind of went crazy. For me, it was the biggest match I've had on the biggest stage I've ever had to work with Moxley. And it was a two-night event for New Japan at the time. We had two nights of Wrestle Kingdom [in] the Tokyo Dome. First night had the most fans, 45,000 or something like that, and we had the most unique match. It was a Texas Death Match."

Despite having suffered a loss to the reigning IWGP US Champion already, Lance Archer plans on being the first person to pin Jon Moxley and end his winning run in AEW. In doing so, The Murderhawk Monster will also win the AEW World Title from Moxley.

"Now that being said going into this match, that was in January, this match coming up, the AEW Title match is in October. He's been on an absolute tear in AEW. He's not lost, not been pinned, and I plan on absolutely being the first person to pin his a** and take the AEW Championship and become the AEW Champion."

Lance Archer and Jon Moxley will collide against one another in a few days time. But first, the two men are scheduled to meet in the ring in a Six-Man Tag Team Match on this week's Dynamite, with Moxley teaming up with Darby Allin and Will Hobbs against the trio of Lance Archer, Brian Cage, and Ricky Starks.