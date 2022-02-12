"I became a massive fan of him" - Lance Archer reveals which AEW star inspired him

Lance Archer is one of the most intimidating figures in AEW. Over his time with the promotion, he's mostly been portrayed as a monstrous villain. However, it was eternal babyface Sting that inspired the Murderhawk Monster to pursue professional wrestling.

Archer is a grizzled veteran of the wrestling business. He's competed and won championships in multiple promotions over his long career. He was once part of WWE and wrestled in Smackdown and ECW. He has also been in New Japan Pro Wrestling and TNA.

Sting, on the other hand, has revitalized his career since joining AEW.

While speaking on the Sean Patrick Chats podcast, Lance Archer revealed that it was Sting who he looked up to most when he started watching wrestling.

“You know a lot of guys and girls in this industry, they start watching when they’re young, but I did not start watching until I was a sophomore or junior of high school. Funnily enough, one of the guys in our company is Sting. Sting is the guy I kind of gravitated towards. He kind of donned the whole ‘Crow’ persona which is a kind of old-school movie, and it just really captured my attention." (H/T Wrestlezone)

It seems as though Archer, like many teens in the late 90s, was drawn to the mystery and dramatic presence of Sting's most famous gimmick.

"As went into college and whatnot, I became a massive fan of him and of wrestling altogether. I was playing football because it was my dream and my goal to play football and it didn’t pan out. And once I was done with football, I found a wrestling school and as they say, the rest is history." (H/T WrestleZone)

With both Archer and the Stinger still putting on wrestling clinics in AEW, might we see them face off somewhere down the line?

Lance Archer recently challenged for the AEW World Championship

Lance Archer challenged Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship on this week's Dynamite. The match was held under Texas Deathmatch rules, which meant that the only way to win was to incapacitate your opponent so that he could not answer a 10 count.

Jake 'the Snake' Roberts and Dan Lambert removed the top rope from the ring early on in an effort to prevent Hangman from performing the Buckshot Lariat. However, Page used the referee as a vaulting platform to deliver his signature move, driving the Murderawk Monster through a table at ringside to retain the championship.

Lance Archer had previously beaten Jon Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch at Fyter Fast last year. That victory earned him the IWGP United States Championship.

