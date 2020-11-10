Lance Archer reveals how he ended up signing with AEW

Lance Archer is one of the top stars in AEW currently. While he was set to be in an AEW Championship feud with Jon Moxley, a positive COVID-19 test saw that storyline delayed.

Lance Archer was recently interviewed by Chris Van Vliet, and he talked about AEW and signing with the company.

Readers can check out the full interview here.

Lance Archer on how he signed with AEW

Before coming to AEW, Lance Archer was a leading star on NJPW.

"When all of this started last year, it started close to about this time. It was December of 2019 when I had just finished up the New Japan Tag League tour literally two days prior and AEW came to town to Dallas, Texas so I went there just to see some friends and whatnot because there's a lot of people that I've been around the business with and become really good friends with."

Advertisement

Seeing AEW, Lance Archer found himself interested in the company. During that time, he did not have a full-time contract with NJPW either.

"That was kind of where the seed was planted because people were asking what my situation was. And at that time, my situation with New Japan was that I did not have a full-time contract. I was still running under the old system of tour by tour. That was just kind of how they did business with the foreigners throughout the history of wrestling."

Archer revealed that he had wrestled with NJPW for a long time, and before that, he had even worked in TNA and WWE. After being a 'journeyman' in the world of wrestling for so long, signing with AEW was the natural next step.

Advertisement

"You show up, you sign a little deal, you work the tour, that's your contract and when it's done, you're finished as far as that contract is concerned. But I had done that, at that point for eight and a half years with New Japan. So I didn't go looking for a job but ultimately that's kind of what happened. I've been lucky and blessed in a lot of different ways. I've worked in a lot of different places from TNA to WWE for a short cup of coffee, I showed up in Ring of Honor a few times, I worked down in Mexico with AAA and different places like that. So I've bounced around and been a journeyman to say the least."

Now, as a part of AEW, Lance Archer has already established himself as a dominant star and a possible future Champion as well.