"Regardless of what side of the ring we were on" - Lance Archer reveals what it was like for him to once again face NJPW legend

Lance Archer recently lost the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. In an interview with njpw1972, Archer mentioned how he has always had his respect for The Ace.

During the interview, he mentioned that he will always have respect for Tanahashi regardless of what side of the ring they stand on. The Murderhawk Monster added that for Tanahashi to come to the US and challenge Archer felt like old times again.

"I’ve always had that respect, regardless of what side of the ring we were on, or what the situation was, be it G1, Tag Leagues or whatever. For him to come to America and challenge me, for me to face Tanahashi in that ring. It definitely felt like old times again, and that was a really good feeling," said Archer.

RESURGENCE: TOMORROW!



Lance Archer has won the IWGP US title twice, but in three encounters, is yet to beat Hiroshi Tanahashi. Can he retain against the Ace Saturday?



Full preview, how to watch:https://t.co/lVuIHqYdpP#njpw #njresurgence pic.twitter.com/WrHF16rNq2 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 13, 2021

Lance Archer lost the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Resurgence

Resurgence sees US fans back in NJPW in a HUGE WAY!



DOUBLE MAIN EVENT I

NEVER title: David Finlay vs Jay White



DOUBLE MAIN EVENT II

IWGP US title: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Lance Archer



And HUGE announcements to come!



TICKETS:https://t.co/6ukDAMgO4C

LIVE on @fitetv!#njresurgence pic.twitter.com/gfjYuxPHqu — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 29, 2021

At the NJPW Resurgence, Lance Archer's second reign as IWGP US Heavyweight Champion came to an end as he lost to Hiroshi Tanahashi. The pair headlined a stacked Resurgence card and after Archer's loss, the Suzuki Gun star showed his respect towards The Ace.

Archer won the IWGP US Heavyweight title from Jon Moxley on an episode of AEW Dynamite. The title change in itself was quite historic, as it was the first time a title from NJPW had changed hands in an AEW ring.

Shortly after beating Moxley in a Texas Deathmatch, Lance Archer would go on to mark his first title defense. The Murderhawk Monster defended his strap against Bullet Club's Hikuleo in a huge singles clash between the two in AEW.

Also Read

By capturing the IWGP US Heavyweight title for the second time, Lance Archer officially made his way back into NJPW. The former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion is set to reunite with Minoru Suzuki on AEW and the two will even be teaming up on the upcoming NJPW Autumn Attack shows.

QT Marshall told us why his storyline with The Bunny was dropped. Check it out right here.

Edited by Arjun