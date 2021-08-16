Lance Archer on if there should be a mega show for both AEW and NJPW stars

Lance Archer recently revealed that he is interested in the idea of having a supershow featuring stars from AEW, IMPACT Wrestling and NJPW.

Speaking with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman, AEW star Lance Archer discussed numerous topics, including the possibility of a future mega show involving stars from all three promotions.

The Murderhawk Monster stated that it would be an exhilarating experience for everyone. Especially so considering they have already broken down the forbidden door with stars from NJPW and IMPACT Wrestling going back and forth:

“I think it intrigues everybody,” Archer said. “I think that’s the fun part. Again, we keep going back and forth on the Forbidden Door, and the fact that we have a working relationship with New Japan right now, we have a working relationship with Impact. And whatever it is, the different people that are coming in and out of AEW on a consistent basis. I think that would be interesting for anybody. The fact if there was some kind of supershow that involved several different companies with talents from every one of them, fighting each other, fighting for their championships, whatever the case may be."

Seeing AEW,Impact Wrestling,NJPW,NWA,and AAA doing great things together but people wanna complain about the process.



Patience, Patience, Patience!



That Pro Wrestling Universe is slowly developing,Remember how many years & MCU movies it took to bring the Avengers together. — Toonami Nation! #BLM #StopAsianHate (@ToonamiFaith15) August 15, 2021

AEW star Lance Archer added that such a mega-event should be reserved for Madison Square Garden (MSG). If or when this mega event takes place, it will be a history-making moment in the world of professional wrestling.

People would be in a frenzy to see a variety of dream matches.

Given the success of the current partnership between these promotions, the higher-ups may well have pitched the idea.

These open-ended possibilities are one of the reasons why free agents are increasingly interested in working outside of global juggernauts like WWE.

What's next for Lance Archer in AEW?

The Murderhawk Monster!

AEW star Lance Archer had a tough outing this past week at NJPW Resurgence. He lost his IWGP United States Championship to Hiroshi Tanahashi. With AEW All Out fast approaching, fans can expect The Murderhawk Monster to likely feature in a high-profile match on the show.

However, his recent title loss may halt his momentum moving forward. It remains to be seen what the company has in store for him when AEW emanates from Houston this week.

Check out Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest review of AEW rumors and news:

Would you like to see a super show pitting all these promotions against each other? Sound off in the comments section below.

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Jack Cunningham