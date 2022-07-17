"I'm the one you should be afraid of" - Lance Archer sends a message to 5-time champion after returning to his former promotion

Lance Archer is back competing for New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he prepares to participate in the G1 Climax 32 tournament. His first match will be against Bullet Club's Bad Luck Fale.

In the aftermath of the opening day of the G1 Climax 32, Archer sent a message to Fale during his backstage interview.

The Suzuki-gun member claimed that he didn't just return to NJPW to represent himself but was also showcasing what AEW had to offer in the G1 Climax this year.

"All you need to know is that The Murderhawk Monster is back and Fale, it's you and I on the 20th,'' said Archer. "It's you and I, the biggest men in all of New Japan Pro Wrestling right now and I don't come representing just myself. I come representing AEW and I'm The Murderhawk Monster, I'm the one you should be afraid of and everybody dies."

Watch Archer's full interview below:

Could Lance Archer set his sights on the current TNT Champion Wardlow after he returns to AEW?

Lance Archer is yet to win a championship since signing with All Elite Wrestling. While he previously captured the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship on an episode of Dynamite, The Murderhawk Monster will aim to win his first title in AEW once he returns from Japan.

One certain championship that Archer could set his sights on is the TNT Title. In the aftermath of Wardlow's recent win over Scorpio Sky, Archer reacted to a tweet featuring Mr. Mayhem with his newly won title.

The former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion put Wardlow on notice by sending him the following message:

"The thing about a super villain. Is we learn from our defeats. And one day you can call me Doomsday!"

Check out Archer's message to Wardlow on Twitter below:

As of now, though, Archer's goal would be to mark a memorable G1 Climax 32. He is part of the A Block alongside Bad Luck Fale, JONAH, Jeff Cobb, Tom Lawlor, Toru Yano, and Kazuchika Okada.

