"It's a matter of time" - Lance Archer sends ominous message to the AEW roster following acclaimed run in NJPW

AEW star Lance Archer has got a little bit of a chip on his shoulder following his brief stint in NJPW over the summer. He has stated that it's only a matter of time before he gets the prizes and recognition that he deserves.

Archer has had a mixed run in AEW since his debut in 2020, as he has challenged for both the World and TNT Championships on many occasions, but has come up short every single time.

However, his recent run in the G1 Climax tournament for NJPW has got people wondering whether or not it's the right time to finally give the big man his flowers before it's too late.

Speaking on the latest edition of Busted Open Radio, Lance Archer was very open about his career. The Murderhawk Monster stated the fact that he needs to make now his time, before the clock runs down on his career:

"I think it's a matter of time, hopefully I don't run out of time in my career, that someone says, 'Screw it. Lance's time is now, we're going to make sure it's now, and nothing is going to stop that." (H/T Fightful)

Archer was also very honest about his run in AEW so far, and admitted that he has been given great opportunities in the past. He also added that he does want to be the main guy in the company:

"This business, as you know, is other people making decisions. What's it going to take? It's going to take that person, those people, those moments, to make those choices and the decisions to put me in those positions. Not that I've been put in bad positions, I've been put in great positions, but just never been put in 'the' position." (H/T Fightful).

Lance Archer represented AEW in the recent NJPW G1 Climax tournament

For the first time since Jon Moxley in 2019, AEW had a representative in the prestigious G1 Climax tournament in NJPW in the form of Lance Archer. The big man was placed in what was called "The Big Boy Block" as the majority of the participants were seen as either heavyweights or super-heavyweights.

Archer put in a strong performance in the end, coming away with 6 points from a possible 12. He defeated the likes of Toru Yano, Tom Lawlor and former WWE superstar JONAH (fka as Bronson Reed).

The Murderhawk Monster was also given the honor of headlining the final block-match event against NJPW legend Kazuchika Okada at the legendary Nippon Budokan. Nippon Budokan is one of the most famous wrestling venues in Japanese history.

