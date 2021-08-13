Lance Archer sends a message to former IWGP Heavyweight Champion ahead of NJPW Resurgence

Ahead of his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match against Hiroshi Tanahashi, Lance Archer has taken to Twitter to send a warning to The Ace.

Archer and Tanahashi are set to collide at NJPW Resurgence for the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. Just days ahead of the big title match, not only did Archer preview the debut of AEW Rampage, but he also reminded fans of his buzzworthy bout with The Ace.

Here's what Lance Archer tweeted out ahead of his match against Hiroshi Tanahashi:

At AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest, Lance Archer won the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship from Jon Moxley. In doing so, Archer became a two-time IWGP US Heavyweight Champion.

In a Texas Death match against Moxley, The Murderhawk Monster got the better of the champion and put him through a set of tables. In doing so, Archer regained the gold, which he had previously dropped to The Death Rider at Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Lance Archer will aim to get past Hiroshi Tanahashi and enjoy a long run with the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship

At NJPW Resurgence, Lance Archer's goal will be to get past Hiroshi Tanahashi and retain the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. If he does, he could regain his status as a top star in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

Since he signed with AEW, Archer hasn't been a part of NJPW officially. But his win over Moxley at Fyter Fest confirmed his return to the promotion. After he defeated Bullet Club's Hikuleo on AEW Dynamite, Archer will aim to make it two title defenses in a row when he faces Tanahashi.

It's nearly time for a Resurgence!



SATURDAY NIGHT 11e/8c, US fans are FINALLY BACK, and we have a HUGE card to bring them!



Full preview, last tickets, how to watch:https://t.co/lVuIHqGC1f#njpw #njresurgence pic.twitter.com/oAvf8cEoMo — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 10, 2021

As for The Ace, there have been rumors of him possibly facing Moxley at AEW All Out. The Death Rider himself will also be competing at NJPW Resurgence, but he put Tanahashi on notice shortly after The Ace appeared on AEW Dynamite.

A win for Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence could possibly set up a match between The Ace and Moxley for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at All Out.

Would you want to see that match? Or would you prefer to see Archer retain and face other NJPW stars? Sound off in the comments below.

Edited by Colin Tessier