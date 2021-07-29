Lance Archer set to defend the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at NJPW Resurgence against multi-time champion

In the aftermath of AEW Fight for the Fallen, Lance Archer's next defense of the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship was confirmed by New Japan Pro Wrestling. The Murderhawk Monster will put his title on the line against Hiroshi Tanahashi at NJPW Resurgence.

On this week's AEW Dynamite, The Ace made his presence known and made it clear that he would be challenging the winner of the Lance Archer vs. Hikuleo match.

Shortly afterward, NJPW confirmed that Lance Archer will be putting his title on the line at NJPW Resurgence. The match will mark Archer's official return to the promotion. The former IWGP Tag Team Champion left the company once he officially signed with AEW last year.

Tanahashi, meanwhile, will be traveling to the US for another high-profile title match. He is coming off an unsuccessful attempt to beat Shingo Takagi for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Here's the match announcement made by NJPW:

OFFICIAL:



Hiroshi Tanahashi vs Lance Archer set for Resurgence!



The IWGP US title's on the line in the second of a double championship main event at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum 8/14 and on @fiteTV!



DETAILS: https://t.co/EmooaI47I8

TICKETS: https://t.co/6ukDAMyoWa#njresurgence pic.twitter.com/H5onqTTlJm — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) July 29, 2021

Lance Archer will look forward to another title defense at NJPW Resurgence

At NJPW Resurgence, Lance Archer's goal will be to put away Hiroshi Tanahashi and retain the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. The Murderhawk Monster reclaimed the belt from Jon Moxley on Fyter Fest Night 2 by beating The Death Rider in a Texas Deathmatch.

At AEW Dynamite Fight for the Fallen, Archer beat Bullet Club's young gun Hikuleo, preventing the IWGP US Title from going back to the Bullet Club. Tanahashi, the former multi-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion, will be aiming to add the IWGP US Heavyweight Title to his list of accomplishments, having never won the title.

After tonight's successful #IWGP US title defense on #AEWDynamite, @LanceHoyt will now defend against @tanahashi1_100 at #njresurgence in the second of a double championship main event at the Torch at L.A. Coliseum 8/14 and on @fiteTV.



TICKETS: https://t.co/F8xarhemC8 pic.twitter.com/TL86OZehuB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 29, 2021

NJPW Resurgence is scheduled for August 14th and will take place at The Torch at LA Coliseum. At the event, Bullet Club's Jay White will put his NEVER Openweight Championship on the line against David Finlay. White is looking to avenge his New Japan Cup loss to the former IWGP Tag Team Champion.

The likes of Alex Coughlin, Karl Fredericks, Rocky Romero, TJP, Wheeler Yuta and more are also advertised for the show. It remains to be seen if NJPW will add more matches to the Resurgence card.

