"Want to beat them both up" - Former WWE star teases to crash CM Punk vs. Hangman Page match at AEW Double or Nothing

Hangman Page vs. CM Punk for the AEW World Championship is one of the most highly-anticipated matchups heading into Double or Nothing this Sunday.

The two men have been on a roll lately, having racked up successive triumphs to build onto their momentum ahead of the pay-per-view on May 29th.

While Punk must win the coveted prize to complete his comeback story, Page, on the other hand, wants to cement his legacy by overcoming the biggest menace to his title so far.

Speaking on NBC Sports Boston, former WWE star Lance Archer explicitly stated that he doesn't care about the outcome of the main event at Double or Nothing 2022.

The 45-year-old star asserted that he only cares about laying his hands on both men:

"I don't care. I just want to beat them both up so, you know, I've actually I've stepped in the ring with Hangman several times, you know, most recently in our Texas deathmatch. We fought several times in Japan, whether it be tag matches or things like that."

He added:

"And CM Punk, this is the second time I've worked in a company with him. But I've never actually had a chance to step in the ring with him. He claims to be the best in the world and I'd like to test that." (5:30)

Archer clarified that despite him not being on the card for the pay-per-view, that doesn't mean he can't rain on either man's parade:

"We have an amazing stacked roster so sometimes you're part of it, sometimes you're not. Guess what? It doesn't mean I might not show up and just kick the crap out of whoever wins that championship match. Just because I'm not written down on the card doesn't mean I'm not gonna show up and make my name be heard," he added. (7:24)

You can check out the entire interview below:

CM Punk and Hangman Page will come face-to-face on AEW Dynamite

There's massive hype surrounding the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite, which will air live from the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas.

The penultimate episode of Dynamite will mark the third anniversary of the Double or Nothing pay-per-view. To commemorate the auspicious occasion, the company has announced several exciting matches and segments.

Chief among them will be the face-to-face confrontation between CM Punk and Hangman Page before their mega clash.

The two men have nearly come to blows multiple times, however, they've been more inclined toward playing psychological games rather than getting physical.

Should Punk and Page engage in a brawl this week, it will add tremendous hype ahead of their title match this Sunday.

