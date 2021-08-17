Lance Archer teases new faction with former AEW World Championship contender

The AEW roster might include another star-studded faction in the near future. In a recent tweet, Lance Archer teased a faction in which he would team up with Jade Cargill and Brian Cage.

Imagine THIS trio?!?! 🤔 pic.twitter.com/337cpHoOq7 — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) August 16, 2021

Brian Cage immediately seemed to be on board with the idea, as he asked fans for suggestions about the potential group's name.

"I know we had our differences, and the fans glamouring for us to fight," Cage tweeted. "But this is a bad a** trio. What's the name people?"

I know we had our differences, and the fans glamouring for us to fight. But this is a bad ass trio. What's the name people? https://t.co/J6rfV3fZBs — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) August 17, 2021

The argument about the number of factions in AEW being too many can be reserved for another day, but this idea is quite intriguing. Brian Cage is no longer a member of Team Taz, and Lance Archer has not been an outright heel for some time. The two stars, along with Jade Cargill, could certainly spell trouble for the rest of the AEW roster.

Lance Archer and Brian Cage are two of the best big men in AEW

Very few men in AEW, or any promotion for that matter, the size of Lance Archer and Brian Cage are able to execute a moonsault as effortlessly as these two. Both athletes exceed the criteria for what is perceived as a "big man" in wrestling.

Lance Archer is an absolute monster while Brian Cage has a physique that is almost unparalleled. Still, both men possess wrestling abilities that defy their size. Cage in particular is highly agile and quick.

While neither man has won an official AEW title yet, Lance Archer recently won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship at AEW Fyter Fest. On the other hand, Brian Cage unsuccessfully challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in his first feud in the company. He also held the FTW Championship for several months.

Perhaps as a faction, fans will see Cage and Archer take over the AEW tag team division and lift the tag titles. This group could also elevate Jade Cargill to the women's title picture.

Would you want to see this faction in AEW? Sound off in the comments below.

