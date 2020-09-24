Lance Archer tests positive for COVID-19; Jon Moxley announces huge change in plans

AEW World Championship challenger Lance Archer has revealed on Twitter that he has tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his highly-awaited title match against Jon Moxley.

The Muderhawk Monster was set for a clash against Moxley on the AEW Dynamite Anniversary show. However, the former has taken to Twitter and revealed that after returning from his last show, a family member had fallen sick.

Archer added that he later found out a friend who had been in contact his family member had tested positive. Then, while being at home, the AEW Superstar himself tested positive as well.

Here is what Lance Archer wrote on Twitter:

When I returned from our last show, a family member was ill when I got home. I found out later a friend who had taken my family member to the Vet for our Dachshund was COVID positive. While at home, now I’ve also gotten sick tested positive. I feel ok, expect to see me in 2 wks — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) September 23, 2020

Archer was set for a huge six-man tag team match on tonight's AEW Dynamite, teaming up with Brian Cage and Ricky Starks. But amid the announcement of him testing positive for COVID-19, Moxley and tag partners Will Hobbs and Darby Alllin will have to sit this one out.

Jon Moxley announces immediate change in plans

Jon Moxley was originally scheduled to defend his AEW World Championship against Lance Archer at the upcoming AEW Dynamite Anniversary Show. However, with Archer unable to compete now, the fate of that match hangs in the balance.

Change of plans. I'm putting up the title tonight. Live TV babe. #AEWDynamite — Jon Moxley (@JonMoxley) September 23, 2020

But, despite the cancelation of tonight's huge six-man tag team match, Moxley wants to keep himself busy in all terms. Within minutes after Archer's announcement, the reigning AEW World Champion took to Twitter.

Advertisement

He announced that there is an immediate change of plans, and The Death Rider will be putting his AEW title on the line tonight itself. It remains to be seen who Jon Moxley's last-minute opponent is going to be.

Despite this, amid all the excitement regarding the champion's announcement, we do wish Lance Archer a speedy recovery. Hopefully we will eventually get to see the rematch between him and MOX.