"I'll kick your little a**" - Former WWE star sends a warning to Adam Cole 

Former WWE star Lance Archer recently sent an ominous warning to Adam Cole, who made his desire to capture the AEW Championship clear at this week's Rampage.

The Panama City Playboy was in action at the Friday night show, defeating Dark Order's Evil Uno with relative ease. Following the match, Cole took the mic and stated that fans would now see a new and ruthless version of him in AEW.

He added that he has won World Titles across the globe and now intends to become the next AEW Champion, no matter who the titleholder is.

This prompted Lance Archer, who would challenge AEW Champion Hangman Page next week, to send a message to Adam Cole.

Archer tweeted that he would kick the former NXT Champion's a** after winning the World Title next week. Check out Lance Archer's expletive-laden tweet here:

"I’ll kick your little a** next @AdamColePro. Easy snack! Let’s talk after next wk," tweeted Lance Archer.

The Murderhawk Monster and Hangman Page will meet in a Texas Deathmatch with the Title on the line. It's worth noting that Archer dethroned Jon Moxley as the IWGP US Champion the last time he competed in a bout with the similar stipulation in All Elite Wrestling.

Hangman Page could meet Adam Cole at Revolution 2022

Though Lance Archer has more experience in hardcore wrestling than Hangman Page, it's unlikely he will win the AEW Championship next week. The Anxious Millenial Cowboy has had an unforgettable journey to the top, and it's hard to imagine him dropping his Title without defending it at a pay-per-view.

Once Hangman Page overcomes Archer's challenge, Adam Cole could step up to set up a blockbuster clash at Revolution 2022 on March 6th.

If the match becomes a reality, it would be a lot more unpredictable, as Adam Cole has enough momentum behind him to win the AEW World Title.

Do you see the former NXT Champion challenging Hangman Page at Revolution 2022? Sound off in the comments section below.

