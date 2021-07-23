Lance Archer warned by Bullet Club star after winning the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

In the aftermath of Lance Archer's historic title win on AEW Dynamite, his first title challenger Hikuleo took to Twitter to send out a message towards the new IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion.

Taking to social media, the Bullet Club star wrote that the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship is coming home.

Here's what the Bullet Club star wrote on Twitter:

It’s coming home ☠️ — Hikuleo (@Hiku_Leo) July 22, 2021

At Fyter Fest 2, Lance Archer won the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship by beating Jon Moxley. The duo faced off in a Texas Deathmatch rematch from Wrestle Kingdom 14.

Having already lost to Moxley at the Tokyo Dome, The Murderhawk Monster got the better of his arch-rival this time around. In the closing stages of the match, Moxley was choke-slammed through a barbed wire table by Archer and The Death Rider eventually failed to get back up to the referee's 10-count. As a result of which, Lance Archer finally ended Moxley's title reign.

During his historic title reign, Moxley defended the belt against the likes of Juice Robinson, KENTA, Minoru Suzuki, Yuji Nagata, and former Bullet Club member Karl Anderson.

Lance Archer will make his first IWGP US Heavyweight title defense at Fight for the Fallen

At AEW Fight for the Fallen, Lance Archer will face Bullet Club star Hikuleo. The challenger to the IWGP US Heavyweight title was sitting at ringside on AEW Dynamite and got a closer look at the Texas Deathmatch between Archer and Moxley.

After the match, Hikuleo confronted Archer and made it clear that he was gunning for the IWGP United States Heavyweight title. With a win next week in his AEW debut, Hikuleo will bring the IWGP US Heavyweight title back to the Bullet Club.

Bullet Club members Kenny Omega and Cody Rhodes have held the belt, respectively. Hikuleo now has the chance to become the third Bullet Club star to hold the IWGP US Heavyweight title.

The winner at Fight for the Fallen is also expected to defend the title at NJPW Resurgence.

