Lance Archer becomes the new IWGP US Heavyweight Champion at AEW Fyter Fest 2021

On AEW Fyter Fest Night 2, Jon Moxley defended his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Lance Archer in a Texas Death Match.

The bout was a rematch of their Wrestle Kingdom 14 clash, which was also a Texas Death Match. At the show, Archer entered as the reigning IWGP US Heavyweight Champion, but it was Moxley who walked out as the new champion.

However, Lance Archer finally got his revenge this week, where he won his title back, ending Moxley's record-setting title reign. It's safe to say that the pair worked magic yet again as they wrestled a violent, and at times uncomfortable, affair.

Archer and Moxley left no stone unturned in inflicting violence upon each other, as they used a barrage of weapons during the match. Despite multiple attempts to put each other down for the ten-count, Archer and Moxley showed tremendous fighting spirit, getting back on their feet over and over again.

In the end, what sealed the deal in favor of Archer was a chokeslam he delivered on Jon Moxley through a pile of barbed wire boards placed on tables, following which the champion failed to get back on his feet.

Though Moxley is arguably the most popular babyface in AEW, fans in Garland, Texas, wildly cheered for Archer throughout the match and erupted after he captured the title.

Lance Archer will defend the title against Hikuleo at next week's AEW Fight For The Fallen

Though it's a moment of celebration for Lance Archer as he captured the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship for the second time, he also needs to gear up for his first title defense next week. At AEW: Fight For The Fallen, Archer will defend his title against NJPW star and Bullet Club member Hikuleo.

While the match could provide Hikuleo exposure to work in front of an American audience, there's little chance he'll become the new champion. That said, the NJPW star is a fantastic in-ring talent, and if nothing else, fans can be assured of a memorable first title defense for Archer.

