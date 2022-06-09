Lance Storm shares his thoughts on the upcoming match between two former WWE stars on AEW Dynamite 

According to Lance Storm, the match announced on Wednesday for the June 8 episode of AEW Dynamite will be "awesome."

AEW boss Tony Khan revealed on Busted Open Radio today that Buddy Matthews will face Pac in a singles match on tonight's episode of Dynamite. Khan stated that he frequently receives tweets from wrestling fans who want to see the two former WWE Superstars compete against one another.

Many AEW fans have expressed their excitement for the upcoming bout on social media. Former WWE Superstar Lance Storm also joined the revelry, predicting in a tweet that the bout between Matthews and Pac will be incredible:

"This match will be awesome" tweeted Storm.

This will be the first time the two competitors have ever squared off against one another in a singles match. This week's episode of Dynamite will feature a stacked card, which will be enhanced by the first-time-ever bout between the two stars.

Tommy Dreamer is also pumped for the AEW Dynamite match

Tommy Dreamer, a co-host of Busted Open Radio, expressed his approval for the match between Murphy and Pac as soon as Khan made the announcement.

Dreamer praised the two wrestlers' styles and predicted that the match would be "nuts." The former ECW star then jokingly remarked on the concept of wrestling matches being booked because they're guaranteed to deliver, saying that "wrestling fans like wrestling."

"On paper, great match, and those two guys' styles, they mesh very, very well. That should, straight up, a good wrestling match. I don't know, there's no better way to promote that, that you know those two guys are just gonna go nuts. And I just, I know, it's so rare. A great wrestling match will be promoted because it will deliver. Wow! Wrestling fans like wrestling!" said Dreamer. (9:49 - 10:11)

Among the other bouts that have been announced for the show is one between Hangman Page and David Finlay. The show will kick off with the Casino Battle Royal, where the winner will take on Jon Moxley in the main event.

You can check the results for Dynamite here if you want to find out more about them.

