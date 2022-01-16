'This was a very damaging segment" - Former WWE Superstar explains how AEW may have killed the buzz surrounding CM Punk's feud

Lance Storm recently shared his honest opinion on a recent match between CM Punk and Wardlow, which went down on AEW Dynamite this week.

Mr. Mayhem showed no mercy when he faced The Straight Edge Superstar for the first time. Wardlow even delivered eight consecutive Powerbomb Symphonies on the former WWE Superstar. The 33-year-old star would've most likely pinned Punk if MJF had not interfered. The distraction allowed The Second City Saint to pick up the victory with a small package.

While discussing the result on Figure Four Online, Lance Storm felt the post-match segment between MJF and Wardlow 'damaged' Punk a lot:

"It was like, ‘Oh my god, Wardlow lost,” Storm said. “Wardlow’s going to be angry about this.’Wardlow had two visual victories over Punk. Wardlow was the rightful winner. And it’s like, this segment damaged Punk a lot."

Storm stated that it made him and wrestling fans forget about the ongoing saga between Punk and Friedman. The veteran noted that the audience appeared to be heavily invested in Wardlow's potential turn on The Pinnacle leader:

“It completely made me not care about Punk-MJF anymore. Everyone’s into MJF-Wardlow. (...) Because they’re good promo guys, they can dig themselves out of this hole. But I don’t understand putting them [Punk in particular] this deep in a whole that they have to talk their way out of. This was a very damaging segment.” (H/T to Ringside News)

The storyline between MJF and Wardlow has been brewing for a couple of years now. It will be interesting to see how Punk and Friedman recreate the hype before facing each other.

CM Punk will face Shawn Spears on AEW Dynamite next week

After surviving Wardlow's strength this past week, CM Punk will face Shawn Spears on AEW Dynamite next week. The Chairman gained much-needed momentum after defeating Andrew Everett on Rampage last night.

Punk's resiliency and Spears' sound technique would make this a must-see match for wrestling fans.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree with Lance Storm? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince Russo has an issue with a current AEW Champion's booking. More details here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Have you enjoyed CM Punk's feud with MJF? Yes No 1 votes so far