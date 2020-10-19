Miro made his AEW debut last month, coming out as Kip Sabian's best man. Since his debut, Miro has been aligned with Kip and is set to host his bachelor party soon. Miro and Kip's love of video games have also been highlighted.

Miro made his in-ring debut in a tag-team match alongside Kip Sabian, taking on Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss. The match didn't go well and was sloppy with quite a few botches. Brian Alvarez later commented on Miro's debut match on Wrestling Observer Live, saying that it was being called a "disaster" backstage.

Lance Storm isn't a fan of Miro's character direction

However, there are quite a few fans and veterans who aren't fans of how Miro's character has been portrayed since his AEW debut. Among them is Lance Storm. In a recent appearance of Figure Four Daily, Storm said that he personally wasn't a fan of Miro's character direction, saying that he wasn't a big fan of the wedding angle or of Miro's love of video games being highlighted. He added that what he wanted to see was "badass Miro" instead:

To me, I’ve always liked the destructive big powerhouse that was Rusev that could be Miro now. Tying him up in a wedding angle and playing video games, which may be who he really is, I’m not a big fan of. I think it’s very much like when they did the personality type profile thing with Finn Balor in NXT when they showed him playing with his Legos. I’m like, ok, he may really play with Legos, but the demon Finn Balor shouldn’t be playing with Legos. I thought he was a cool badass and now I think he is a guy that plays with Legos. Miro, again, maybe he is doing it to promote his Twitch and his other interests rather than his AEW interests, I don’t know. But, I would prefer to see big badass Miro rather than hanging out with Kip Sabian playing video games. But again, I’m in that over, just barely over 50+ demo, so maybe I’m not the guy they are targeting. H/T: WrestlingNewsCo

Lance Storm was released from his role as a producer in WWE earlier this year. Miro was releaed from WWE this year and went on to sign with AEW.