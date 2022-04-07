×
Former WWE Intercontinental Champion wrongly criticizes Matt and Jeff Hardy's match on AEW Dynamite

Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy recently reunited in AEW.
Soumik Datta
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Apr 07, 2022 12:48 PM IST
News

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm criticized Matt and Jeff Hardy's match on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.

This week, the Hardys continued their feud against Andrade Family Office as they faced The Butcher & The Blade in a Tables Tag Team Match. The feud has seen Andrade cross paths with Darby Allin & Sting, who've aligned themselves with the Hardys.

Taking to Twitter, Storm noted how Jeff was the first to be eliminated from the match but was technically allowed to continue:

So the guy who was eliminated from the match first, scores the deciding elimination to win the match? WHAT?

As it turned out, when Hardy was slammed on the table in the opening few minutes by The Butcher & The Blade, the table never broke. Hence, Jeff stayed in the match.

Check out the clip below:

.@JEFFHARDYBRAND gets flattened through the table by #TheButcher @andycomplains and @BladeOfBuffalo! It’s #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! https://t.co/u0oMFeR5xr

Eventually, the Hardys secured the win after Jeff hit a Swanton Bomb to send The Blade through a table. Matt had sent The Butcher through a table with a leg drop a few minutes prior.

😱 Insanity by @JEFFHARDYBRAND as he absolutely crushes @BladeOfBuffalo and gets the victory tonight on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/yyX73lvpHu

Jeff Hardy recently admitted that the Swanton Bomb is now painful to execute

Jeff Hardy recently admitted that the Swanton Bomb, now "the Crouton Bomb," hurts him and his opponent.

While speaking on AdFreeShows media scrum, Jeff recently described what it's like for him to hit the move on Marc Queen:

"Yeah, it hurts. It hurts. It hurts the guy. It’s no longer the Swanton Bomb, it’s the Crouton Bomb. The other night with Marc Quen, I just crushed him. It was terrible. It used to be, but actually we had an indie show with nZo and Cass and I really took care of him, man. So I rolled right off him. It’s one of those things, man. As you get older, you kind of, like, lose control on certain things." (H/T- Wrestling Inc)
Since arriving in AEW, the Hardys have gotten involved in a feud against AFO. The rivalry has been going on for weeks, and we'll soon find out how AEW will play out this feud in the coming weeks.

